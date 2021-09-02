‘No vacancy’: BJP minister on Bihar ‘PM material’ row

Days after a JD(U) meeting passed a resolution stating “Nitish Kumar has all the qualities PM should have”, senior BJP leader and revenue and land reforms minister Ramsurat Rai Wednesday said there was “neither a vacancy for PM nor for Bihar CM”.

“People should not be under any illusion about the PM post. There is neither vacancy of PM nor of CM,” Rai said when asked about remarks by JD(U) parliamentary party leader Upendra Kushwaha, who had said that JD(U) did not intend to tease its ally BJP but called Nitish Kumar “PM material” as a matter of “assertion and pride”.