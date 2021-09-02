scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 01, 2021
Must Read

‘No vacancy’: BJP minister on Bihar ‘PM material’ row

“People should not be under any illusion about the PM post. There is neither vacancy of PM nor of CM,” Rai said when asked about remarks by JD(U) parliamentary party leader Upendra Kushwaha

Written by Santosh Singh | Patna |
September 2, 2021 2:51:52 am
Upendra Kushwaha had rekindled sentiments about Nitish Kumar being "PM material" a few weeks ago. (File)

Days after a JD(U) meeting passed a resolution stating “Nitish Kumar has all the qualities PM should have”, senior BJP leader and revenue and land reforms minister Ramsurat Rai Wednesday said there was “neither a vacancy for PM nor for Bihar CM”.

“People should not be under any illusion about the PM post. There is neither vacancy of PM nor of CM,” Rai said when asked about remarks by JD(U) parliamentary party leader Upendra Kushwaha, who had said that JD(U) did not intend to tease its ally BJP but called Nitish Kumar “PM material” as a matter of “assertion and pride”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 01: Latest News

Advertisement