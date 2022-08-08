No update from West Bengal, Tamil Nadu on implementation of NEP 2020: Govt in Lok Sabha

West Bengal and Tamil Nadu governments have not shared any information with the Centre on the status of implementation of the National Education Policy in the two states, 2020, according to a written response from the Ministry of Education in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

“The States of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are yet to inform the status of implementation of NEP 2020. Remaining states and Union Territories have initiated actions on NEP implementation,” according to the answer to a question raised by MP Dibyendu Adhikari (elected on a TMC ticket but apparently aligned with the BJP now).

The Tamil Nadu government led by the DMK has already announced that it will not implement the NEP. Instead it has set up a committee to draw up a state education policy. West Bengal, governed by the Trinamool Congress, has also set up a panel to “examine” NEP, 2020.

These two states are also among the four that have not sent inputs on the ongoing exercise to revise school curriculum or the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) to the Centre. The other two states are Tamil Kerala and Telangana, the Centre had told the Lok Sabha on July 25.

Till now, except Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Telangana, all states and UTs have come forward to provide their inputs, the ministry had said in a written response to a question from Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh.