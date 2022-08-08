No update from West Bengal, Tamil Nadu on implementation of NEP 2020: Govt in Lok Sabha

August 8, 2022 11:42:09 pm
West Bengal and Tamil Nadu governments have not shared any information with the Centre on the status of implementation of the National Education Policy in the two states, 2020, according to a written response from the Ministry of Education in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
“The States of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are yet to inform the status of implementation of NEP 2020. Remaining states and Union Territories have initiated actions on NEP implementation,” according to the answer to a question raised by MP Dibyendu Adhikari (elected on a TMC ticket but apparently aligned with the BJP now).
The Tamil Nadu government led by the DMK has already announced that it will not implement the NEP. Instead it has set up a committee to draw up a state education policy. West Bengal, governed by the Trinamool Congress, has also set up a panel to “examine” NEP, 2020.
These two states are also among the four that have not sent inputs on the ongoing exercise to revise school curriculum or the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) to the Centre. The other two states are Tamil Kerala and Telangana, the Centre had told the Lok Sabha on July 25.
Subscriber Only Stories
Till now, except Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Telangana, all states and UTs have come forward to provide their inputs, the ministry had said in a written response to a question from Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Arvind Kejriwal in Palanpur tomorrow, third visit to state in 10 days
Congress slams ED move to issue Kharge summons during House session
Redeveloped Parimal garden to be open to public today
Maharahstra: Monsoon session to begin on August 17
In a first in India, state comes up with housing scheme for transpersons
Man arrested for ‘extorting Rs 50 lakh from Salim Fruit’
CWG 2022: Capsule of India’s gold medal winners Birmingham
Indian dies by suicide in New York: Raghav Chadha asks Jaishankar to intervene, get justice for Mandeep Kaur
Tenacious Praggnanandhaa emerges from Gukesh’s shadow at Chess Olympiad
Student leaders arrested ahead of tribal group’s shutdown in Manipur released by court
PV Sindhu ‘phenomenal’, Lakshya Sen ‘India’s pride’: PM Modi hails medal winners at Commonwealth Games
Explained: Why has the Electricity Amendment Bill led to protests in Punjab?