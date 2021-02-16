No unfettered right to keep me in custody: Former BARC CEO to Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Monday conducted a nearly two-hour hearing on a plea by Partho Dasgupta, former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), for directions to grant him interim bail on health grounds or shift him to private hospital for treatment.

On Monday, Dasgupta’s counsel told a single-judge bench of Justice Prakash D Naik that while all the accused in the TRP case were out on bail or pre-arrest bail, and despite the chargesheet being filed on January 11, 2020, which showed the investigation was completed, he was still behind bars.

Dasgupta was arrested in the TRP scam case and is in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai. The court will continue the hearing on Tuesday.

Senior counsel Aabad Ponda for Dasgupta submitted that the chargesheet had admitted a more severe role of another co-accused Romil Ramgarhia, former Chief Operating Officer (COO) of BARC, and he was granted bail within six days of his arrest. Ponda submitted that as the trial was not going to start soon, keeping Dasgupta behind bars would have an adverse effect on his health as he suffers from various ailments including those related to spinal cord.

Referring to alleged chats between Dasgupta and Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Ponda said, “They are loose talks. They cannot be considered as evidence without any corroboration.”