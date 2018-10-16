‘No understanding with radicals’: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

CM Amarinder Singh CM Amarinder Singh

PUNJAB CHIEF Minister Amarinder Singh Monday said he did not support any radicals and would not to allow them to re-emerge in Punjab as the state had paid a heavy price during trouble-torn days of militancy.

Addressing mediapersons here while responding to allegations that the Congress government in state was ‘hobnobbing’ with radicals for control over Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandhak Committee, Amarinder said, “I have no understanding with radicals. Would I ever support them?”

He also added that he would support anybody who is a moderate Sikh and believes in management of gurdwaras and would not use it for political ends.

The CM made it clear that the Congress party does not get into politics of religion at any stage. “But I feel enough is enough. Badals have done enough damage to gurdwaras. If any moderate organisation comes forward to seek control of SGPC, I will support them from my side. But I will not allow any radicals to emerge in state. Badals are not moderates, they are opportunists,” he said.

Stating that the Bargari sacrilege and Behbal Kalan firing issues were being politicised and that there was no question of backing out of his promise to bring to book the culprits of the Bargari sacrilege case and the subsequent incidents of firing at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura.

He rejected allegations of the situation in Bargari getting out of control and said his government was fully equipped to deal with it. When asked if Bargari was becoming a rallying point for radicals, the Chief Minister said everyone knew that some people were trying to politicise the issue but the people of the state wanted peace and would not get carried away by the attempts of such elements to take political mileage from it.

The Chief Minister warned the radicals against trying to disturb the hard-earned peace in Punjab. He said the SIT was on its job of investigating the Bargari and other incidents but “under the law, I cannot interfere in its functioning.” The SIT was fully cognizant of the sensitivity and urgency of the matter and would not delay its investigations. He said the SIT would move the courts for action if they find any ground for action against anyone.

He said his government had initiated steps immediately after coming to power to fulfil the Congress promise of strict action in these cases. He said that the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission, in its report, had clearly stated that it was only a fact-finding report and further investigations were required. He asserted that his government had picked the best professional SIT team for the probe.

Pointing out that he, and even Rahul Gandhi, had visited Behbal Kalan soon after the incident. he said his ministers were in contact with the families of the deceased and the families of the deceased had been given compensation beyond what was recommended by the Commission. Even on Sunday, his ministers and MLAs had gone to the house of the deceased while others were merely indulging in political games over the issue, he added.

Kashmiri students

In response to another question, the Chief Minister said ISI had, for long, been active in Punjab and could be operating through Kashmiri students. However, he said every student from Kashmir was not a terrorist and the police had so far not established any links of the arrested students with locals. “I have got thousands of children from Kashmir studying in Punjab. Every Kashmiri child is not an ISI operative. We do not know their objective. There is no link-up with any locals yet. This is ISI’s game to disturb border states.

Israel visit

The Chief Minister announced his plans to visit Israel next week to have discuss issues of mutual interest, including innovative methods of farming, besides water conservation and irrigation, livestock development, horticulture and food processing.

He reiterated the need to get out of the wheat paddy cycle to ensure better earnings for the farmers. Homeland security and training of police personnel is another area in which Punjab is seeking greater cooperation with Israel, he added. “We have set up a SOG to deal with security threats. We do not want to depend on NSG.

