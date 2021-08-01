No two power centres in Punjab Cong, says Capt as Sidhu, CM attend separate events

As Punjab observed the 82nd martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh, CM Amarinder Singh and new PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu paid tributes to the martyr at different places. While Sidhu was in Fatehgarh Sahib, the CM attended a state-level function to mark the day in Sunam. Both leaders, however, went live on social media at the same time.

After his event in Sunam, Amarinder played down the issue of two power centres in Punjab Congress and said that both government and the PPCC had well defined roles. He also declared that his party had already fulfilled 93 per cent of poll promises made in the election manifesto and the figure would soon go up to 95 per cent.

While Amarinder flew in a government chopper to Sunam, birth place of the martyr to address a state-level function, Sidhu visited Fatehgarh Sahib, the constituency of PCC working president Kuljit Nagra and paid tributes to the martyr at Udham Singh Smarak, near Roza Sharif.

Amarinder was flanked by his aide and Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla, and Sidhu was accompanied by Nagra during his visit.

Sources said that Sidhu was not invited by the state government for the state-level function.

Amarinder, who has lately been participating in all government functions virtually, made it a point to address a function in person Saturday. Before this, former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar was invited for most of these events.

In Sunam, Amarinder said that the party was working as one. On the issue of two power centres, he said: “Right now the party position is good and the same has to be further consolidated till elections,” said Singh.

Asked about the 18-point agenda given by the Kharge committee, the CM said there was “some confusion” as his government had already implemented several points of this agenda.