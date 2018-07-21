Day after PM Modi hug, Rahul Gandhi says, ‘will counter PM’s hate with love’

No-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on Friday: Congress president Rahul Gandhi leaves Parliament on Friday (Express Photo/Anil Sharma) No-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on Friday: Congress president Rahul Gandhi leaves Parliament on Friday (Express Photo/Anil Sharma)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Saturday said the point of the no-confidence motion debate in Parliament was to counter the Prime Minister’s use of hate, fear and anger with love and compassion to build the country. Gandhi had delivered a rousing speech in the Lok Sabha during the no-confidence motion on Friday before walking up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and giving him a hug.

“PM uses Hate, Fear and Anger in the hearts of some of our people to build his narrative. We are going to prove that Love and Compassion in the hearts of all Indians, is the only way to build a nation,” Gandhi tweeted. The NDA government defeated the no-trust motion on Friday night by 199 votes — 325 MPs rejected the motion while 126 members supported it. The NDA, which holds a majority in the House, was expected to win the vote.

In his nearly 45-minute speech, Gandhi attacked the Prime Minister for unleashing “jumla strikes” on the people in the form of demonetisation, GST, job creation, the Rafale deal, increasing incidents of lynching, atrocities against women and agrarian distress.

PM Modi had responded in a point-by-point rebuttal saying the no-confidence motion against his government by “some people” was only to spread instability in the country through “negative politics”. Regarding Gandhi’s hug, he questioned why the Congress leader was in such a hurry to occupy his seat, adding that only the 125 crore people of this country get to decide who sits on the Prime Minister’s chair.

