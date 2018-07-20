No-trust motion: Kharge says 38 minutes allotted to Congress not enough to highlight ‘faults of govt’

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/TV GRAB) Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/TV GRAB)

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge Friday questioned whether the 38 minutes allotted to the Congress during the no-confidence motion debate was sufficient to highlight the issues of 130 crore Indians and the “faults” of the BJP-led government. He added that the debate could not be treated like Question Hour.

“Is this time sufficient for us to highlight issues of 130 crore Indians and the faults of this government? Each party should get 30 minutes, but 38 minutes have been allotted to the largest Opposition party. The no-confidence motion can’t be treated like Question Hour,” said Kharge.

After admitting a no-trust motion on Wednesday, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said voting will take place at 6 pm. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to lead the Opposition, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will respond to the debate. The entire session today has been allocated to the debate, the first in 15 years.

In the 524-member House, with the support of 315 MPs, the NDA is likely to defeat the motion. The UPA comprises 63 MPs. Today’s no-confidence motion, the 27th in Parliamentary history, is the first to be admitted in 15 years

