No-trust motion fight between majority and morality: Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. (Files) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. (Files)

Describing the debate as a “fight between majority and morality”, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that he wanted “provisions of the Act and promises to people during bifurcation to be fulfilled.”

“We will not stop this fight until justice is done to 5 Cr people of AP,” Naidu tweeted. He made it clear in another tweet that interests of his state are “everything” to him. He declared that “those who are with me in this fight are my friends and rest are my foes”.

The TDP, which is scheduled to face an Assembly election along with the Lok Sabha polls early next year, used the no-confidence motion to take to the people the party’s demand for special category status for Andhra Pradesh. The party mounted a strong attack on the ruling BJP on the one hand, and disrupting the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through sloganeering on the other.

Follow: No-confidence motion in Parliament | PM Modi-led NDA wins trust vote 325-126

Earlier, TDP member Jayadev Galla said while initiating a discussion on the no-confidence motion: “We demand from the Prime Minister to at least give a hand-holding to structurally defective state of Andhra Pradesh by conferring (a) Special Category Status” on it. The motion had been moved by his party colleague Srinivas Kesineni, who chose to let Galla speak.

Galla said, “The saga of Andhra Pradesh during the (Narendra) Modi and (Amit) Shah regime is just that — a saga of empty promises and unfulfilled commitments by the government of India to the residuary state of Andhra Pradesh, a new state with an old name and a population of 5 crore.”

He pointed out the “non-implementation of assurances given by none other than the then Prime Minister on the floor of Parliament during the consideration of the AP Reorganisation Bill, without which this Bill would not have been passed”.

No-confidence motion in Parliament | Ruckus during PM Modi’s speech: For ex-ally TDP, it ends in the Well

As Galla was speaking, his party member Naramalli Sivaprasad stood up and remarked in Telugu against the Prime Minister. This was objected to by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan assured the Treasury benches that she would expunge it, if needed.

Galla said: “We all know how undemocratically, inequitably, arbitrarily, irrationally and by bulldozing the entire Parliament , the AP Reorganisation Bill was passed.” This provoked TRS MPs to protest. TRS leader Jithender Reddy wondered how could a Bill passed by both Houses be described as undemocratic.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App