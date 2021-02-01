No tickets for those above 60 years, relatives of BJP leaders: Paatil

Gujarat state unit president C R Paatil Monday said aspirants who are above 60 years, have completed three terms, and are relatives of party leaders would not get tickets for the polls.(Representational)

On the first day of the BJP’s parliamentary board meeting to finalise candidates for the upcoming local body elections, party’s state unit president C R Paatil Monday said aspirants who are above 60 years, have completed three terms, or are relatives of party leaders would not get tickets for the polls, scheduled for later this month.

“In the meeting of coordination committee and parliamentary board of the party, certain decisions have been taken. It has been decided not to give party tickets to those workers who are above 60, not to give tickets to those who have completed three terms and not to give tickets to any relative of any leader,” Paatil said in a video message.

The meeting of the party’s parliamentary board, he said, had begun Monday and the process to select party candidates was going on smoothly. The meeting will continue till February 3 after which the party is expected to release names of its candidates.

First, Paatil said, candidates will be decided for the six municipal corporations, elections to which will be held on February 21, and then for district panchayats, taluka panchayats and nagar palikas that will go to polls on February 28.

On Monday, the meeting was held at Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s official residence and attended by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and other members of the parliamentary board.

Party sources said following the announcement, there was a lot of enthusiasm among aspirants who have so far not got party’s tickets. There are more than 40 BJP councillors in Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara who have been elected for the past three or more terms, sources said.

The elections will be held to six municipal corporations, 81 nagarpalikas, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats.