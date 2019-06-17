No threat to Amarnath pilgrims: separatists

The joint separatist leadership has said there is no threat to Amarnath pilgrims in Kashmir, and accused television channels of running a “smear campaign” against the people of the Valley.

The separatists asked Amarnath pilgrims and tourists to not pay heed to “false propaganda” and focus on their Kashmir visit “without any fear or intimidation”.

“The warm hospitality of the people of Kashmir is a globally acknowledged fact. The Kashmiri people will continue to retain and nourish this tradition of brotherhood and communal amity,” the joint separatist leadership, comprising two factions of Hurriyat and JKLF, said in a release.

“Some electronic channels are hell bent to spread hate and falsehoods on Kashmir. There is no threat to Amarnath Yatris from Kashmiris as reported by some mischievous media outlets from their cozy studios in New Delhi. These pilgrims are very much safe in the Valley.”

They said that the pilgrims and tourists should “feel ensured that there is no threat or danger to their lives from Kashmiris and that they can perform their religious rituals without any worry”.