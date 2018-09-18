No threat from BJP, CBI added Shah’s name to my statement: Sohrabuddin’s brother

Sohrabuddin Shaikh and his wife Kausarbi. File Sohrabuddin Shaikh and his wife Kausarbi. File

THE YOUNGEST brother of Sohrabuddin Shaikh, Nayamuddin, claimed before a special CBI court on Monday that the CBI, on its own, added to his statement recorded in 2010 by a CBI official, the names of Gujarat police officer Abhay Chudasama and BJP president Amit Shah.

Nayamuddin, who was to appear as the first prosecution witness in the case on November 29, 2017, came before the court after multiple summons and a non-bailable warrant were issued against him. He also orally requested the court to take an FIR against the CBI and against witnesses who have turned hostile in the case. He claimed that the CBI had “spoilt” the case.

After his deposition narrating the sequence of events in November 2005, when his brother was allegedly killed in a fake encounter, Nayamuddin’s examination-in-chief was declared to be over by special public prosecutor, BP Raju.

Nayamuddin, however, said there was more in his statement which he wanted to talk about. “I have no threat from the BJP. I have never heard Azam Khan’s name. An investigating officer of the CBI, Dagar sahab, came to my village in an autorickshaw to inquire about this case. I have not said before him that Azam (Sohrabuddin’s associate and co-accused in Hamid Lala murder case) met me and said that Abhay Chudasama offered Rs 50 lakh to withdraw a petition filed in Supreme Court to inquire into the death of my brother,” Nayamuddin told the court. He also said that he had given a handwritten affidavit before the special court in Ahmedabad clarifying that he had never said the things attributed to him in his 2010 statement.

According to the chargesheet filed by the CBI, Nayamuddin had given a statement on February 19, 2010, recorded by officer DS Dagar, a deputy superintendent of police, CBI. The statement claims that Chudasama, discharged from the case in 2015, had called Nayamuddin and threatened him.

“When I told him (Chudasama) that we will not withdraw the petition at any cost, he threatened me with dire consequences and said that I would also face the same fate as Sohrabuddin. You do not know Amitbhai is very angry. I will speak to Amitbhai and he can get it done in Madhya Pradesh only. It is Amitbhai’s government there and you will be killed for making him a party in the petition,” Nayamuddin’s statement cited in the CBI’s chargesheeet stated.

Nayamuddin on Monday said that this part was added by the CBI on its own.

