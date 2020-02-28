No tenders below Rs 100 crore to be given to joint ventures in urban local bodies dept: Vij

Vij said this while replying to a question pertaining to pending construction work of a drain passing beside the bus stand of Sonipat city, during the Question Hour of the Vidhan Sabha budget session. Vij said this while replying to a question pertaining to pending construction work of a drain passing beside the bus stand of Sonipat city, during the Question Hour of the Vidhan Sabha budget session.

HARYANA’S URBAN Local Bodies Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that from now on, no tender below Rs 100 crore in his department shall be allotted to any joint ventures. He said this while replying to a question pertaining to pending construction work of a drain passing beside the bus stand of Sonipat city, during the Question Hour of the Vidhan Sabha budget session.

“There was a tradition that tenders were filed by joint ventures. The one who had to execute tenders used to be a small player while the one who would fulfill the financial terms and conditions used to be the big player who had 5-10 per cent stake. The small player did not have any capacity to fulfill the work. Now, I have issued directions that in Haryana’s urban local bodies, no joint ventures shall be allowed to participate in tenders. If a tender is above Rs 100 crore, then a thought may be given to consider it, but no work tender of below Rs 100 crore shall be allotted to a joint venture. The desired quality of the work is not achieved due to such joint ventures. They are not able to finish the work that people want in the stipulated time. That is why I have issued these orders,” Vij said while replying to the question raised by Congress MLA from Sonipat, Surender Panwar.

Panwar and Rohtak MLA BB Batra also levelled corruption charges against a few BJP leaders including a former MLA. However, responding to their allegations, Vij said, “You can stand at any place where you think corruption is taking place and call me. Anil Vij shall reach there and take action then and there.”

Further reiterating his stance against corruption, Vij added, “Leaders from across party lines have sent me their complaints alleging corruption. I am getting all such complaints inquired into. Anybody found guilty in those complaints, irrespective of the person’s party, position or rank, stern action shall be taken”.

Committee to enhance students’ interest in science

Replying to another question, Vij, who also heads the technical education department, said, “The government has decided to set up a committee in the department of science and technology to enhance student’s interest in science subjects. Support of the education department will also be taken.”

BJP MLA from Kosli Laxman Singh Yadav had raised a question on whether the government was considering a proposal to open a Government Polytechnic College in Bhakali village of Kosli Assembly constituency.

Vij expressed concerns about the number of seats in the science subject lying vacant in polytechnic and engineering colleges and said that “it seems that the interest towards science is decreasing among the students of Class XII”.

“From now, the department will not consider opening a new technical or engineering college as the seats allocated in the private engineering colleges and government-aided colleges also remain vacant,” Vij said, assuring the House that the government was also ready to arrange special buses for engineering colleges and polytechnic institutes.

