No tangible outcomes of PM Modi’s US visit: Congress

ARGUING THAT the “much-hyped” meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump was a “disappointment” as it failed to meet India’s expectations, the Congress on Sunday said the “euphoria” over the PM’s UN visit is misplaced as there were no “tangible outcomes” and asked the government to focus on real issues.

Advertising

“There were no tangible outcomes of the visit which would justify the BJP celebration. Prime Minister was unsuccessful in persuading US President Trump to restore the Generalized System of Preference (GSP) for Indian exports to US markets, withdrawal of reduction in number of H1-B visas for Indian professionals and steep hike in fee. Failure to conclude the trade deal has caused disappointment in the Indian industry and exporters weighed down by the recession,” senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said.

“India and the US are strategic partners and the relationship is one of special importance for both countries. It must embrace core issues — political, economic and technological of India’s interests in strengthening a robust partnership,” he said.

Sharma said Prime Minister Modi’s meetings with other heads of states and governments at the United Nations General Assembly were a routine affair and were part of standard practice at the UNGA.

Advertising

“They do not have a special significance… The BJP euphoria on PM’s visit is misplaced and there is no cause for celebration… PM seems to be carried away by his own propaganda and is disconnected with the harsh ground realities of deepening economic crisis…” he said.

The Congress, however, backed the stand taken by the Prime Minister and the government on Pakistan and the continuing threat of terrorism. “We congratulate the PM for reiterating India’s firm and consistent position that the state of J&K is an integral part of India and its accession is final and irrevocable. We endorse the official position that all issues pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir are India’s internal affairs…” he said.

The Congress, Sharma said, condemns the provocative and preposterous statement made by Pakistan PM Imran Khan at the UNGA.