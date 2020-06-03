No Tablighi members in quarantine centres, UP tells High Court

As per the government’s submission, a total of 325 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members were quarantined in the state. (File Photo) As per the government’s submission, a total of 325 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members were quarantined in the state. (File Photo)

In a submission to the Allahabad High Court, the Uttar Pradesh government has stated that there is no Tablighi Jamaat member at any of its quarantine centres in the state, and all have been released and sent home.

The government furnished the details on a PIL filed by a lawyer, Shaad Anwar, who had sought the court’s intervention in seeking the release of Tablighi Jamaat members who had visited the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi that emerged as a Covid cluster.

Additional Advocate General Manish Goyal, who represented the government, said the court was informed a total of 3,001 Tablighi Jamaat members were quarantined in UP, out of which 21 were sent to jail for alleged violation of visa laws and spreading of the viral disease, while, 2,979 were sent home.

As per the government’s submission, a total of 325 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members were quarantined in the state. Out of which, 46 were sent back to their countries, while 279 are lodged in jail, it said. “One Indian national Tablighi Jamaat member is still undergoing treatment for Covid at the district hospital in Mirzapur,” the document that was submitted to the court on May 30 added.

The Bench of Justice Shashi Kant Gupta and Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery observed that all people should be released from quarantine centres “as soon as their quarantine period gets over”.

