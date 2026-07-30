‘No such letter issued’: PIB debunks social media reports claiming PM Modi’s resignation

The Centre on Thursday rubbished social media reports claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resigned from his post. The viral posts on the internet had a copy of a letter, bearing the Ashok Chakra emblem and what appeared to be PM Modi’s signature, stated that he was resigning as the prime minister citing “personal and political responsibility”.
Debunking the claim, the Fact Check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said “no such letter has been issued by the Prime Minister”.
The fake resignation letter was shared by several users on social media sites, including Facebook, claiming that the prime minister has resigned.
“A letter purportedly signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being circulated on social media. No such letter has been issued by the Prime Minister, nor has it been signed by him,” the PIB said in a social media post.
सोशल मीडिया पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के हस्ताक्षर वाला एक पत्र प्रसारित किया जा रहा है।#PIBFactCheck
❌ यह पत्र #फर्जी है।
✅ प्रधानमंत्री द्वारा ऐसा कोई पत्र न तो जारी किया गया है और न ही उस पर हस्ताक्षर किए गए हैं।
⚠️ किसी भी दावे पर विश्वास करने से पहले उसकी आधिकारिक… pic.twitter.com/ktqV0aZDaN
— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 30, 2026
It also warned internet users to verify any claims through official sources before sharing.
The fake letter comes days after the PIB debunked doctored videos circulating on social media that showed PM Modi making threatening remarks against the protestors at Jantar Mantar over the paper leaks.
“A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing rounds on the internet claiming that he made a statement regarding action on students who participated in the protest across India,” the PIB’s statement read.
⚠️ Fake Video Alert!
🚨 A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing rounds on the internet claiming that he made a statement regarding action on students who participated in the protest across India. #PIBFactCheck:
❌ This video is #Fake and has been digitally… pic.twitter.com/0zDP0ukAdG
— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 29, 2026
The PIB said that videos were AI-generated and did not reflect the prime minister’s actual statements. The government has, in the past, flagged manipulated videos of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
The fake social media posts comes amid students’ protest over paper leaks, where thousands of protesters took to Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Education Minister. Pradhan resigned last Saturday.