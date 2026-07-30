‘No such letter issued’: PIB debunks social media reports claiming PM Modi’s resignation

The Centre on Thursday rubbished social media reports claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resigned from his post. The viral posts on the internet had a copy of a letter, bearing the Ashok Chakra emblem and what appeared to be PM Modi’s signature, stated that he was resigning as the prime minister citing “personal and political responsibility”.

Debunking the claim, the Fact Check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said “no such letter has been issued by the Prime Minister”.

The fake resignation letter was shared by several users on social media sites, including Facebook, claiming that the prime minister has resigned.