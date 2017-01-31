No stay on Jallikattu act, but SC raps Tamil Nadu govt for protests against ban

Chennai: Youngstres and Students during the protest to Lift ban on jallikattu and impose ban on PETA, at Marina Beach in Chennai on Sunday. PTI Photo by R Senthil Kumar Chennai: Youngstres and Students during the protest to Lift ban on jallikattu and impose ban on PETA, at Marina Beach in Chennai on Sunday. PTI Photo by R Senthil Kumar

Refusing to put a stay on the new Jallikattu act, the Supreme Court on Tuesday slammed the Tamil Nadu government for failing to maintain the law and order during the recent protests in the state. Condemning the violent protests against the SC ban on the bull taming sport, the apex court told the state government that it is their duty to protect law and order. “Law & order is your duty..make sure people don’t defy our orders,” the court told the government.

Beside permitting the Centre to withdraw its January 2016 notification that has allowed use of bulls in Jallikattu and other such events, the court also agreed to examine the new law by the Tamil Nadu government that allowed the bull taming sport. The court issued notice to the state government and sought a reply within six weeks.

The Tamil Nadu assembly had on January 21 unanimously passed an amendment bill for conducting the bull-taming sport without any hindrance. Replacing an ordinance promulgated earlier to allow jallikattu, the Bill to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 was unanimously adopted by the House after members of all parties spoke welcoming the legislative initiative.

The “Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment), Act, 2017” was piloted by Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and adopted by voice vote. It was deemed to have come into effect on the day the ordinance was issued, January 21, 2017. The government had promulgated the ordinance in a bid to defuse the raging protests across the State, especially at the Marina Beach, by students and others, demanding lifting of the ban on jallikattu.

