Live England vs South Africa, World Cup 2019 Highlights: England win by 104 runs
No spokesperson on TV debates for a month, says Congress

It also asked television channels not to invite Congress representatives to their shows.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

IN AN unusual move amid its leadership crisis following the Lok Sabha election debacle, the Congress on Thursday decided not to send its spokespersons on television debates for a month.

It also asked television channels not to invite Congress representatives to their shows.

“The Congress has decided to not send spokespersons on television debates for a month. All media channels/editors are requested to not place Congress representatives on their shows,” Randeep Singh Surjewala, in-charge, communications, said in a statement to the media.

Asked about the move, a senior party leader said: “The freedom of the media is absolutely unobstructed under Article 19 and even otherwise. The right of engagement is discretionary for a particular party or individual.”

“We felt that we should keep our eyes off TV for a month,” he added.

Surjewala said it was not that there will be a non-engagement with the media, and that the directive was only for television debates.

Referring to the uncertainty and confusion in the party over Rahul’s stance on quitting the post of party president, a senior leader said: “What will our people say on television, when we ourselves don’t know what is happening. It is better to stay out of them.”

