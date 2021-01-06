No special invitation to PM Modi for upcoming centenary events: SGPC chief    

SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur has said that the apex elected body of Sikhs would not send any special invitation to PM Narendra Modi for the upcoming centenary events, including the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

She said the PM’s push behind farm bills is the reason no special invitation would be sent to PM.

SGPC usually sends special invites to PM and President on big occasions. In fact, there was huge controversy between SGPC and Punjab government on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji over who would host President of India, when he had to attend the event.

Speaking to the journalists after a meeting of the interim committee, Bibi Jagir Kaur said: “Anyone can come to attend any religious function of Sikhs. But we will not send any special invitation to PM for any of the upcoming centenary events as PM has stood against farmers over the farm bills. It is hurting farmers.”

“The 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, the ninth Patshah and the 100th anniversary of Sri Nankana Sahib massacre would be celebrated on a grand scale. On the occasion of the centenary of Shaheedi Saka (martyrdom tragedy involving rare valour) of Sri Nankana Sahib, the Shiromani Committee (SGPC) will send a large jatha (batch) to Pakistan, which will include members of the Shiromani Committee and other prominent personalities. A grand event to mark the centenary would be held at Sri Amritsar Sahib, while other events related to martyrs of Sri Nankana Sahib, including Bhai Lashman Singh Dharowali, would be held at their respective places. The 400th birth centenary would be celebrated and soon the outline of the function would be made public,” Bibi Jagir Kaur said.

She added that the interim committee has also decided to organise a grand event at Sri Anandpur Sahib every year in the memory of Baba Jeewan Singh and this event will be held on the day of the arrival of paawan sees (sacred head) of the ninth Sikh master Guru Teg Bahadur Ji from Delhi to Sri Anandpur Sahib.

Earlier, the SGPC had showered praises on PM Modi for opening of the Kartarpur Corridor. Last year, a special booklet was even released by the Union government on the occasion of birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji to highlight PM’s connect with the Sikh community. Cover page of the booklet had picture of former SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal conferring ‘Qaumi Seva Award’ to PM Modi, clicked at opening ceremony of Kartarpur Sahib corridor at Dera Baba Nanak on November 9, 2019.