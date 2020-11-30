No space for talks: Oppn slams PM Modi remarks on new farm laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended the farm laws passed by his government, the Opposition Sunday hit out at the BJP-led Central government saying the Prime Minister’s remarks leave little room for talks with the agitating farmers and said that his stance shows that the government is “drunk with power” .

“Prime Minister Modi has in his Mann ki Baat address supported the three anti-farmer black laws. When the head of the country… the prime minister himself, comes out in support of the laws…then how will talks happen and what will be the outcome of such talks…” Congress’ communications department head Randeep Surjewala said at a press conference.

The Left, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) too slammed the Prime Minister’s remarks. “The Prime Minister has justified the laws. Then he should meet the representatives of the farmers and argue with them. The leaders of this agitation are not ignorant people… and where was the Prime Minister when the Bills were passed. Why he didn’t speak or intervene in Parliament. He should have communicated to the people through Parliament. Mann Ki Baat cannot replace Parliament,” CPI general secretary D Raja said.

“The farmers of the country are angry and agitated over the three farm laws enacted recently by the Central government. It would be better if the Centre reconsiders these laws enacted without forging any consensus with farmers,” BSP chief Mayawati said.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav too attacked the Centre, accusing it of seeking to mortgage the country to the rich.

“Insulting farmers by calling them terrorists is the worst face of the BJP. The BJP, which favours the rich, is conspiring to mortgage farms, farming, small business, trading, roads, transportation and everything else to the rich… If farmers are terrorists for the BJP, the BJP leaders and workers should pledge not to consume the food grown by them,” he said.

At the Congress press conference, Surjewala said the Prime Minister’s remarks show his “obduracy, arrogance and rigidity” in dealing with “62 crore farmers and farm labourers .” He also lashed out at Home Minister Amit Shah for holding road shows in Hyderabad while there was no word on talks with the agitating farmers.

