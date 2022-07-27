July 27, 2022 3:24:38 pm
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the BJP on Wednesday over the showering of flower petals on Kanwariyas in Uttar Pradesh, saying this warmth is not for Muslims, whose houses are bulldozed.
Talking to reporters in the Parliament complex, the Hyderabad MP said all communities should be treated equally.
“The BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government is showering flower petals on Kanwariyas using public money. We want them to treat everyone equally. They do not shower flowers on us (Muslims). Instead, they bulldoze our houses,” he said.
“If you love one community, you cannot hate another…. If you have faith, then others also have faith,” the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Sharing several news reports on Twitter on Tuesday about the Kanwar Yatra, Owaisi said, “If a Muslim offers prayers in an open place even for a few minutes, it leads to a row. Muslims are facing police bullets, custodial clashes, NSA, UAPA, lynchings, bulldozers just for being Muslims.” Earlier this month, senior officials showered flower petals on Kanwariyas in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.
Kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) collect water from the Ganga at Haridwar in Uttarakhand to offer at Shiva temples in their areas as part of the Kanwar Yatra.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him
Latest News
No showering of petals on Muslims, they bulldoze our houses: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi
Sonakshi Sinha to star in brother Kussh Sinha’s Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness: ‘We found something that we both were excited about’
ECGC IPO likely to hit market in fourth quarter of FY23: CMD
Man from Madhya Pradesh detained for threatening to blow up VHP office in Delhi, say police
With crisis everywhere, do democracies have an edge?
Local communities have no role in economic decisions in ‘unscientific’ Kasturirangan report: Madhav Gadgil
Bajaj Auto looking at high-end electric motorcycles
Dominance by IPL franchises in global T20 leagues dangerous: Adam Gilchrist
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022) review: A terrific laptop to experience gaming on the go
CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2022: How to download Science, Commerce score card
What’s the Taiwan-China conflict all about?
Can diabetes affect your sex life? Expert answers