No shortage of vaccines within country, says govt

Underlining that priority is accorded to utilisation of doses within the country, the Centre Wednesday denied claims on shortage of vaccines in states and said that 7.54 crore doses have been distributed in India, compared to 5.86 crore provided to 71 countries across the globe.

“In India, so far, the Centre has provided 7.54 crore doses to states. Even after that if some is saying that the country is not being given priority, the statement (is) baseless,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

On Tuesday, Rajya Sabha was informed that as of March 15, 5.86 crore doses of ‘Made in India’ Covid-19 vaccines have been provided to 71 countries as grant by the government, as well as commercial sales by manufacturers and as part of international agreements of manufacturers with COVAX facility.

On Wednesday, Bhushan said international commitments under different mechanisms cannot be violated. He said, “There is no shortage of vaccine in the country…. On the question if we are sending mores vaccines to other countries…we have to look at the different mechanisms under which vaccines are sent to other countries.”

During the weekly briefing, the government highlighted that India is now administering an average 13,12,215 doses per day. It said three states are administering more than 1 lakh doses every day: Rajasthan (1,52,683); Maharashtra (1,38,957); and Gujarat (1,21,406).