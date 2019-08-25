No shortage of medicines in Jammu & Kashmir, curbs to be lifted soon: Governor Satya Pal Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Sunday dismissed reports of shortage of medicines and essential commodities amid the lockdown in the Valley. “There is no shortage of essential commodities and medicines in Kashmir, in fact, we delivered meat, vegetables, and eggs to people’s houses on Eid, your opinion will change in 10 to 15 days,” Malik, who was in New Delhi to pay his last respects to former finance minister Arun Jaitley, told news agency ANI.

Advertising

Governor Malik also said that restrictions will be eased out in the Valley slowly. “In all the crises that happened in Kashmir in the past, at least 50 people used to die in the first week itself. Our attitude is such that there should be no loss of human lives. 10 din telephone nahi honge, nahi honge, lekin hum bahut jaldi sab wapas kar denge,” he added.

Earlier in the day, District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary also said that the valley never ran out of medical stock. “All concerns and worries are deeply appreciated but we were not low on medical stocks even for a single day. No interruption in supplies. Still open to help individual cases, if any,” Shahid Choudhary tweeted.

The Ministry of Home Affairs also added that 65 per cent of medical shops in the Valley are open and operational. “All 376 notified drugs available at Govt shops & also private retailers. 62 essential/life-saving drugs available. Both categories for 15-20 days stock. Sufficient baby food stocks for next 3wks. 3 persons each stationed at Jammu and Chandigarh for the quick dispatch of meds & baby food,” the ministry said.

Advertising

Read | ‘We are in trouble’: On Delhi flight, Kashmiri woman breaks down before Rahul Gandhi

Landline services have also been restored in most parts, authorities said. However, the services continued to remain snapped in the commercial hub of Lal Chowk and Press Enclave in Srinagar. Mobile services and the internet, including BSNL’s Broadband and private leased-line internet, remain unavailable.

Markets across Kashmir continued to remain shut for the 21st consecutive day as shops and other business establishments were closed, while the public transport also was off the roads, the officials said.

Restrictions were put in place in the Valley on August 4 ahead of the abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.