No selective use of CUET for admissions, Centre tells AMU

The Aligarh Muslim University’s (AMU) petition to allow it to roll out the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for a limited number of courses, a proposal also made by the Delhi-based Jamia Millia Islamia University, has been shot down by the Centre.

It is learnt that the AMU wrote to the Ministry of Education on March 28, stating that it wants to use the CUET score for admissions to eight undergraduate courses — three vocational courses and five BA programmes. The Jamia Millia Islamia had also written to the ministry, saying it will use CUET scores for admissions to two vocational and six BA (Hons) courses. The proposals were sent by the registrars of AMU and Jamia Millia Islamia.

However, sources said, in its response, the Centre has made it clear to both the universities that the CUET, which will be held in the first and second weeks of July, will be applicable on admissions to all UG programmes. This effectively strikes down the proposal on selective use of the CUET, a key National Education Policy-2020 component.

With the application process for the entrance starting on Wednesday, the UGC has also written to the V-Cs of all the 45 Central Universities, “clarifying” that the institutions should consider only the CUET score for undergraduate admissions. “It is clarified that all the central universities and their colleges should use only the scores of CUET while admitting the students in UG programmes. However, in activity-based courses such as fine arts, performing arts, sports, physical education, etc., criteria may be changed,” UGC secretary Rajnish Jain wrote.

Over the last few days, UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar also held meetings with several state universities and deemed-to-be universities, urging them to adopt the CUET. He also requested the private universities to explore the merits of carrying out admissions through the CUET.

However, even as he insisted that for central universities, CUET was mandatory, there was no clarity from the AMU and JMI on whether they would adopt the test in its entirety.

The AMU had written to the Centre in February, seeking exemption from the CUET, citing its minority status being contested in the Supreme Court. In its response, the Centre had then argued that the CUET won’t have any impact on the reservation policies followed by the AMU.

Subsequently, the AMU decided to place the issue before its academic council. In 2006, the SC had stayed the Allahabad HC’s 2005 order that struck down the minority status of the AMU. The case remains pending in the SC.