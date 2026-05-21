No second autopsy but look for options to preserve body: Bhopal court in Twisha Sharma case

Twisha met he husband online in 2024 through a matrimonial platform during what relatives describe as her “corporate phase.” (Express Photo, enhanced with AI)

A Bhopal court on Wednedsay dismissed an application filed by the family of Twisha Sharma – who was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal last week – seeking directions that a second postmortem examination be conducted at AIIMS Delhi, but ordered the authorities to urgently explore facilities across Madhya Pradesh capable of preserving the body at ultra-low temperatures amid fears of decomposition.

In an order passed by Judicial Magistrate First Class Anudita Gupta, the court dismissed Twisha’s family’s application seeking “directions for conducting a second postmortem examination at AIIMS Delhi and for forensic analysis of the deceased”.

However, the court took note of concerns raised regarding the preservation of Twisha’s body. Referring to a police report placed before it, the magistrate recorded that the body is currently being kept in the mortuary at AIIMS Bhopal at minus 4 degrees Celsius. The authorities at the institute had, however, informed police that preservation at minus 80 degrees Celsius was required to prevent decomposition of the body.