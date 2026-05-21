No second autopsy but look for options to preserve body: Bhopal court in Twisha Sharma case

A Bhopal court on Wednedsay dismissed an application filed by the family of Twisha Sharma – who was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal last week – seeking directions that a second postmortem examination be conducted at AIIMS Delhi, but ordered the authorities to urgently explore facilities across Madhya Pradesh capable of preserving the body at ultra-low temperatures amid fears of decomposition.
In an order passed by Judicial Magistrate First Class Anudita Gupta, the court dismissed Twisha’s family’s application seeking “directions for conducting a second postmortem examination at AIIMS Delhi and for forensic analysis of the deceased”.
However, the court took note of concerns raised regarding the preservation of Twisha’s body. Referring to a police report placed before it, the magistrate recorded that the body is currently being kept in the mortuary at AIIMS Bhopal at minus 4 degrees Celsius. The authorities at the institute had, however, informed police that preservation at minus 80 degrees Celsius was required to prevent decomposition of the body.
The court noted that based on information gathered, “there is no facility available anywhere in Bhopal for low-temperature preservation”.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav meets the family of late Twisha Sharma, in Bhopal on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
In view of this, the magistrate directed the Station House Officer of Katara Hills police station to “immediately obtain written information from medical institutions” on whether low temperature preservation facility is available in other higher medical institutions in Madhya Pradesh and to submit a written report to the court “without any delay”.
The order comes amid an escalating dispute over the circumstances surrounding Twisha’s death and the findings of the initial postmortem examination. Her family has alleged that the autopsy conducted at AIIMS Bhopal was compromised under the influence of the family of the accused. While Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh, who is absconding, is a lawyer, her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, is a retired additional district judge.
The family’s plea had questioned the postmortem report describing the cause of death as “asphyxia due to antemortem hanging by ligature” while also noting “multiple antemortem injuries (simple in nature possible by blunt force over other parts of body)”. The application also alleged that the “ligature material” – the belt allegedly used in the hanging – was never provided to the doctors conducting the autopsy at AIIMS Bhopal.
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Twisha’s cousin, Priyanka Sharma, and aunt, Dr Madhu Sharma, hold up placards demanding justice for her outside the family home in Noida. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
Meanwhile, during the proceedings, the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Misrod Division, informed the court that there was a “strong possibility” that Samarth Singh might flee the country and sought issuance of a letter to the Regional Passport Officer for cancellation or suspension of his passport and issuance of an alert.
The court, however, observed that before deciding on such a request, “it appears appropriate to hear the accused”. It subsequently directed that notice be issued to Samarth Singh, asking him to show cause why such action should not be taken against him.
Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy.
Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free.
Expertise and Reporting Beats
Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors:
National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres.
Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA).
Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking.
Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers.
Professional Background
Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017.
Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh.
Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs.
Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife.
Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance.
Digital & Professional Presence
Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express
Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More