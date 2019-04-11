No search on TDP Jayadev Galla MP premises: CBDT

Toggle Menu
The CBDT said unexplained cash amounting to Rs 45.4 lakh was seized during the search operation, which was carried out in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

DENYING THAT it carried out searches at any premises of TDP MP Jayadev Galla, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday said it conducted search on the premises of his cost accountant Gurappa Naidu. The CBDT said unexplained cash amounting to Rs 45.4 lakh was seized during the search operation, which was carried out in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

“An information had been received on a toll-free number that cash was kept at the residence of Shri Gurappa Naidu which was to be used in general election. It was only at the time of recording his statement late in the night that he revealed that he was giving
services to Shri Galla Jayadev, MP, TDP also in his capacity as a cost accountant,” the statement said, adding that during the course of search “cash of  Rs 45.4 lakh was seized being unexplained”.

It said that Naidu was “a retired person who is practising freelance cost accountancy and no other premises except his residence was searched”.

