No scope for ‘temporary’ in India, PM Modi tells diaspora in France on Article 370 dilution

Addressing a gathering of Indian diaspora in Paris Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an apparent reference to the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, said that there is no scope for anything ‘temporary’ in India.

“There is no scope for temporary in India. You would have seen that a country of 1.25 billion people, the land of Mahatma Gandhi, Gautam Buddha, Ram, Krishna, took 70 years to remove what was temporary,” the Prime Minister said while addressing Indian community at the UNESCO headquarters in the French capital after inaugurating a memorial in honour of the victims of two Air India crashes in France in the 1950s and 1960s,

While speaking at the event, PM Modi stated that the resounding mandate of 2019 Lok Sabha polls was not just for a government, but for building a ‘new India’ that focuses on ease of doing business while ensuring ease of living.

Asserting that India is developing rapidly, PM Modi said, “When I come amongst you today, I can say that not only did we embark on that journey, but with the collective efforts of 130 crore Indians, India is moving ahead on the path of development at a rapid pace. This is the reason that once again the countrymen have supported our government by giving a more powerful mandate.”

ये जनादेश सिर्फ एक सरकार चलाने के लिए नहीं, बल्कि नए भारत के निर्माण के लिए है। ऐसा नया भारत जिसकी समृद्ध सभ्यता और संस्कृति पर पूरे विश्व को गर्व हो, और जो 21वीं सदी को Lead करे। ऐसा नया भारत जिसका focus Ease of Doing Business पर हो और जो Ease of Living भी सुनिश्चित करे: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 23, 2019

The Prime Minister also assured the Indian diaspora that most of the climate change goals which are set for 2030 shall be achieved by India next year and a half.

PM Modi also said that in ‘new India’ action is being taken against corruption, nepotism, the loot of people’s money and terrorism.

On the issue of triple talaq, on which the central government recently passed a law, PM Modi said, “We did away with the practice of triple talaq; injustice cannot be done to Muslim women in new India.”

हम दोनों देशों को आतंकवाद का लगातार सामना करना पड़ रहा है। क्रॉस-बार्डर terrorism का मुक़ाबला करने में हमें फ्रांस का बहुमूल्य समर्थन मिला है, उसके लिए हम President मैक्रों को धन्यवाद देते हैं। हमने security और counter-terrorism पर सहयोग को व्यापक बनाने का इरादा किया है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 22, 2019

Speaking on Indo-French relations, PM Modi underlined that both the countries have a looming threat of terrorism surrounding them. “In combating cross-border terrorism, India has received valuable support from France. We have decided to enhance our cooperation in areas like counter-terrorism and security relations,” he said.