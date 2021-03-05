No salary for new employees without CID clearance: J&K circular

The emails containing these details should be sent from the government email account to avoid violation of cyber security instructions, the circular said. (Representational image)

Identify employees whose CID verification has not been done and ensure the same is carried out expeditiously, the Jammu and Kashmir government has told all administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, heads of departments and managing directors of all public sector undertakings. It has also asked the officers to ensure that no new entrant in government service is paid salary or any other allowance till a CID verification is done.

In a circular dated March 3 issued by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, the Commissioner-Secretary of the General Administration Department, it was pointed out that a CID security clearance was made mandatory for new entrants to draw salary or allowance in separate orders in 1997 and 2016.

“It has, however, been observed that these instructions are not being adhered to in some departments/subordinate offices, as a result of which many individuals with dubious character antecedents and conduct have been paid salaries and other allowances, without obtaining their mandatory CID verification,” the circular read.

Among details that have to be sent by the respective departments to the CID include social media accounts, besides the name and contact details of the immediate supervisor.

The emails containing these details should be sent from the government email account to avoid violation of cyber security instructions, the circular said. However, given the urgency, officers responsible to comply with the requirements may send the references from a non-government email account, it said, adding that it would be mandatory to first contact one of the two numbers mentioned on the circular. A senior officer said the verification was required to look out for any individual who had been a “troublemaker” before joining service.