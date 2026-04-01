No role, 2 retd bureaucrats defaming me: Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta on Himachal housing project row
Gupta was addressing the media a day after the CPI(M) held a conference alleging that permission for the Chester Hill project in Solan was granted in violation of Section 118 of the Land Reforms Act that restricts the purchase of land by non-Himachalis without permission.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta on Tuesday denied any role in permission granted for a housing project in Solan, allegedly in violation of Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, and instead accused two former chief secretaries of defaming him. He further accused one of the said retired officials of “misleading” CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who, in turn, said that he had no prior knowledge of the issue but promised action “if any irregularities are found”.
Gupta was addressing the media a day after the CPI(M) held a conference alleging that permission for the Chester Hill project in Solan was granted in violation of Section 118 of the Land Reforms Act that restricts the purchase of land by non-Himachalis without permission.
The party demanded an investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the alleged benami land deals and said a fair probe is not possible unless the chief secretary is removed from his position. It also alleged that a probe by Solan’s SDM had highlighted the violations in November 2025, but the chief secretary (revenue) had ordered to not take any action. Gupta hold the charge of chief secretary (revenue).
Separately, an advocate has filed a police complaint alleging that Gupta colluded with the operators of the Chester Hill project. The issue also echoed in Vidhan Sabha where BJP MLA Satpal Singh Satti urged the CM to call for the inquiry report of the Solan DC pertaining to the acquisition of 274 bighas of land in alleged violation of Section 118 and order a probe. Without naming Gupta, Satti demanded his removal alleging that the bureaucrat purchased 3.18 acres of land in Punjab’s Kharar for Rs 1.38 crore. Satti said the issue demanded a probe by the Income Tax department and the ED.
Explained
The Chester Hills controversy
In August 2025,one Rajiv Shandil along with Association of Allottees, Chester Hills, Solan, lodged a complaint with then SDM, Solan, alleging violation of Section 118 of Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972 and benami transactions in Chester Hills-2 and Chester Hills-4 projects. The SDM, following an inquiry, concluded that the entire real estate development activity was carried out through a structured arrangement devised to circumvent the statutory bar imposed under Section 118 (1) of the Act. Although the title of the land was retained in the name of a Himachali agriculturists, the substantive control was held by non-agriculturist promoters. Later, in December 2025, the Himachali agriculturists, indicted in the probe, made a representation before Chief Secretary (Revenue), raising objection to the inquiry report. In response, the Chief Secretary (Revenue) commented that the report was prima facie violative of the settled law and any action by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Solan on the report would hurt the interest of the agriculturists.
Interacting with the media, Gupta alleged that two former chief secretaries — now in-charge of an authority and a corporation — and an engineer are behind the “conspiracy” to malign him as he had lodged complaints against them during his stint with the Electricity Board.
“The housing project was approved by former chief secretary Shrikant Baldi during his tenure as the head of RERA,” Gupta said, adding he has no connection with the project.
“I cleared my position to Secretary (energy) Rakesh Kanwar, who will inform the CM. I also spoke to former CM Jai Ram Thakur who told me to put my side before the public,” said Gupta, who was given the charge of officiating Chief Secretary on October 1 last year. Gupta said that he paid Rs 1.38 crore from his own personal funds and have all the necessary documents and permissions . He said he assumed Chief Secretary’s office only on October 1, and files related to the Chester Hills project came to him only after that, making any linkage between the two “completely unfounded”.
Story continues below this ad
LoP Thakur, meanwhile, questioned CM Sukhu’s stance on the issue. “We simply do not believe that the CM is unaware of this … The CM is completely compromised …,” Thakur said.
Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting.
Professional Background
Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters.
Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India.
Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh:
1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth.
2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025).
3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025)
4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025)
Legal & Agricultural Affairs
"Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned.
"Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur.
3. Governance & Environment
"Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act.
"Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters.
Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc:
crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023)
Signature Beats
Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs.
X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar
. ... Read More