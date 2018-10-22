No risking lives: Haryana CM to lay foundation stone of bridge

File/ Express Photo Jasbir Malhi File/ Express Photo Jasbir Malhi

Residents of 59 villages of Morni will no longer have to risk their lives and use a four-inch-wide water pipeline over the Ghaggar river to reach their destinations. For, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be laying the foundation stone of the much-awaited bridge on October 23.

Chandigarh Newsline, in a series of stories, had highlighted the plight as to how, in the absence of a bridge, these villagers, especially students of Government Senior Secondary School Koti (located across), had to cross using a 20-foot-high water pipeline over the Ghaggar — the only way to access their school or other destinations daily. Following the stories, the administration had swung into action. Even Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma had visited the school last month and announced that the work would start soon.

Confirming the development, Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Mukul Kumar said, “The foundation stone laying ceremony will be held at Tau Devi Lal stadium in Sector 3, Panchkula.” According to the executive engineer of the Haryana PWD department, Harpal Singh, the foundation stone as laid by the CM would be put up at the site and work would begin.

“The bridge is being constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore. It will be a two-lane 110-metre-long bridge. The height will be around 60 feet from the ground and it would help access the Government Senior Secondary School, Koti,” the executive engineer said. The residents had been waiting for the bridge for decades.

This time in August, many students missed their half-yearly exams as the water level in the Ghaggar increased and students could not access their school.

The villagers, after they heard about the news of the bridge, distributed sweets to celebrate the end of their long wait. Brij Kishore Gautam, a teacher at Government School, Koti, who too was a victim as he would cross the river in the same manner every day, thanked the government.

“The villagers are so elated at this news. I can’t express my joy. One boy distributed sweets in our village telling everybody this good news. We all are really thankful,” the teacher said.

Gautam would use the same pipeline to reach school or return to his Pathroti village.

There are around 263 students in this school. Over 100 students have to cross the river every day to reach the school. About 60 other young men have to cross the river to reach Raipurrani, Bitna, Kalka, Pinjore or Panchkula for work or to study in colleges or pursue vocational courses.

