No review meetings at collector offices, Maharashtra Governor to meet officials at circuit & rest houses in 3 dists

A day after the Maharashtra Cabinet expressed its displeasure at the Governor’s tour of Marathwada district, Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday defused some of the tension by modifying his programme at Nanded, Parbhani and Hingoli districts.

As per the revised schedule issued on Wednesday, instead of holding “review meetings” with district officials “at the collector offices”, the Governor will now hold “meetings” with district officials “at the circuit house” during his three-day tour of the three districts from August 5 to August 7.

Koshyari will hold meetings with district officials at the circuit house in Nanded and Hingoli districts. At Parbhani, his meeting with district officials will be held at a rest house of Vasantrao Naik Krishi Vidyapeeth.

However, there is no change in the schedule to inaugurate the girls and boys hostels at the Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University in Nanded.

“After the Cabinet expressed concerns over the Governor creating two power centres, the Governor has made a correction and dropped the review meetings at the collector offices. We have no objection to the Governor meeting the district officials at the circuit house. Our only contention was that the Governor cannot hold review meetings at the collector’s office and can’t create two power centres,” Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik told The Indian Express.

However, sources from the Raj Bhavan maintained that the only change is that the word “review’ has been dropped and the locations changed to guest houses. The sources indicated that these would be “a kind of” review meetings only, without officially calling them that.

As per the earlier schedule issued dated August 2, the Governor was scheduled to hold “review meetings” with district officials at the collector’s office in all the three districts.

On Tuesday, Malik had told mediapersons that the issue was discussed in the state Cabinet, which expressed its displeasure over these happenings. He had added that Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte has been asked to personally meet the Governor’s secretary and convey that this behaviour of operating as a second power centre is not proper. The government had also taken objection to the inauguration of hostels saying that the Governor is doing this without coordinating or communicating his programmes to the state government.

Subsequently, Kunte had met Santosh Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Governor, on Tuesday evening.

On the inauguration of hostels, a Cabinet minister said that the hostels have been functioning for the last three years. “If the Governor wants to inaugurate them, it is up to him,” the minister added.

The minister further said the government cannot afford to ignore such meetings being held by the Governor with the administration. “If we ignore it today, then he may hold meetings with the state departments in Mantralaya tomorrow,” the minister added.