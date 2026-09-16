‘No rethink on 0.4% fee for UPI payments above Rs 2,000’: Government sources

India must decide how to share the network’s costs according to capacity to pay. (Image generated using AI)

The government is not considering any rollback of the proposed 0.4 per cent Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions above Rs 2,000, government sources told PTI on Wednesday.

A senior official, responding to questions on whether the MDR charge, scheduled to take effect from October 15, could be withdrawn, said the decision had already been taken and there was “no question of reversing it”, PTI reported.

According to government sources, the move has been introduced in the broader interest of the UPI ecosystem, particularly to strengthen its safety and security. They said the decision to levy MDR, a practice followed in several other countries, was taken when the UPI system was introduced in 2020. The new framework, they added, is aimed at making UPI financially self-sustainable, according to the report.