‘No rethink on 0.4% fee for UPI payments above Rs 2,000’: Government sources

"The decision had already been taken and there was “no question of reversing it”, the government source said.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readUpdated: Sep 16, 2026 05:44 PM IST
Fair pricing could help sustain UPI networkIndia must decide how to share the network’s costs according to capacity to pay. (Image generated using AI)
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The government is not considering any rollback of the proposed 0.4 per cent Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions above Rs 2,000, government sources told PTI on Wednesday.

A senior official, responding to questions on whether the MDR charge, scheduled to take effect from October 15, could be withdrawn, said the decision had already been taken and there was “no question of reversing it”, PTI reported.

According to government sources, the move has been introduced in the broader interest of the UPI ecosystem, particularly to strengthen its safety and security. They said the decision to levy MDR, a practice followed in several other countries, was taken when the UPI system was introduced in 2020. The new framework, they added, is aimed at making UPI financially self-sustainable, according to the report.

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Earlier in the day, the government rubbished claims of ‘foreign influence’ in its decision to impose the fee. In an X post the Finance Ministry said: “Some claims suggest the change is due to foreign influence. This is false. India’s UPI policy decisions are made independently, with the clear goal of building a self-sustaining, inclusive, and affordable digital payments ecosystem.”

Also Read | ”Foreign influence’ claim is false’: Government pushback on UPI fee criticism

The statement comes as the move faced opposition from traders, shopkeepers and political parties, with critics referring to it as the “Modi Tax”. Some Opposition parties, including the Congress, have also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave in to pressure from the US.

The government on Tuesday defended the decision, saying incentives would be provided to encourage further expansion of UPI in rural and semi-urban regions while preserving its competitiveness. It also maintained that the vast majority of payments would continue to remain free.

Also Read | Why the government’s announcement of UPI fee matters

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance had earlier raised concerns about the sustainability of the zero-MDR model. In its 32nd report, the panel said the regime “puts pressure on government finances” and warned that “establishing a viable revenue mechanism is critical to ensuring the UPI ecosystem achieves financial sustainability without perpetually straining the government exchequer”.

(With Inputs from PTI)

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