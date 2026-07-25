‘No reshuffle, sack Pradhan’: Rahul Gandhi backs protesting students

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that nothing less than Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation was “acceptable” and that he had heard from government sources that there was discussion in the Union Cabinet that Pradhan could be allocated another ministry, which he said was unacceptable.

Gandhi made these remarks at a press briefing along with All India Students’ Association (AISA) student leaders—Neha, Manish, Aameen—who had fasted for 23 days, along with activist Sonam Wangchuk, demanding Pradhan’s resignation over the NEET-UG exam paper leak.

“The students have three demands, and they are non-negotiable. This is not me saying it. This is the students of India saying it. The first is that the education minister, who is corrupt, incompetent, and misaligned, has to be sacked. There is some talk going on in Mr Modi’s Cabinet. We get information from there these days. There is talk of moving Dharmendra Pradhan from education to some other ministry. This is not acceptable. He is a symbol of corruption and what has happened to the future of India’s children… Dharmendra Pradhan has to be sacked,” Gandhi said.