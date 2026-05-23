No relief from heatwave in northwest India next week, says IMD

Some areas in southern states like Telangana will also experience heatwave conditions till May 27, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

FOR YET another week, many areas along the northwest India regions will continue to experience “severe” heatwaves, with both day and night temperatures likely to remain significantly above normal.

Some areas in southern states like Telangana will also experience heatwave conditions till May 27, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

“There is no large change expected in the maximum temperatures during the next 7 days over northwest India. ‘Severe’ heatwave conditions will prevail over east Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh till May 28,” said IMD.

On Thursday, heatwave conditions prevailed at a few places in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana and at isolated pockets in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and west Rajasthan. ‘Severe’ heatwave conditions were recorded at isolated places in eastern Uttar Pradesh, where Banda continued to remain the hottest place in the country at 47.6 degrees Celsius.