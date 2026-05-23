No relief from heatwave in northwest India next week, says IMD

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FOR YET another week, many areas along the northwest India regions will continue to experience “severe” heatwaves, with both day and night temperatures likely to remain significantly above normal.
Some areas in southern states like Telangana will also experience heatwave conditions till May 27, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.
“There is no large change expected in the maximum temperatures during the next 7 days over northwest India. ‘Severe’ heatwave conditions will prevail over east Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh till May 28,” said IMD.
On Thursday, heatwave conditions prevailed at a few places in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana and at isolated pockets in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and west Rajasthan. ‘Severe’ heatwave conditions were recorded at isolated places in eastern Uttar Pradesh, where Banda continued to remain the hottest place in the country at 47.6 degrees Celsius.
As per the latest forecast, heatwave conditions would sweep across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh till May 28. The maximum temperature remained 5.1 degrees Celsius above normal at many places along Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi and east Uttar Pradesh and will continue to remain so, the IMD has warned for the next 5 to 7 days.
Amid high temperatures, windy conditions prevailed over northwest India.
Strong surface winds with speeds 20-30 km/hr gusting to 40 km/hr are likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh for the next one week.
Other regions of the country where heatwave will prevail include Bihar till May 24; Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Telangana till 26th; Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during May 26-28.
‘Severe’ heatwave will prevail over Vidarbha till May 22 and temperatures will see a marginal fall post May 28. Vidarbha has, this year, seen prolonged heatwave days, where maximum temperatures have persisted around 45 degrees Celsius or above.
Down south, the heatwave will affect the coastal belt of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam till May 26, IMD said.
Monsoon advance
After making an early onset over some parts of the Andaman Sea and neighbouring areas, the IMD said conditions were becoming favourable for the Monsoon to advance into some more parts of southeast Arabian Sea, the Comorin area, southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Andaman Sea and some more parts of east-central Bay of Bengal during next two to three days. As per the latest update, the Monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on May 26.
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