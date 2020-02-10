No recession in country, people wearing jackets and pants: BJP MP

“Had there been recession, we would have come here wearing dhoti and kurta and not coats and jackets,” the BJP MP said. (Source: Thinkstock Images) “Had there been recession, we would have come here wearing dhoti and kurta and not coats and jackets,” the BJP MP said. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast said there are no signs of recession in the country as people are able to afford jackets and pants.

Addressing a programme in Ballia in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, Mast said: “Had there been recession, we would have come here wearing dhoti and kurta and not coats and jackets. Had there been recession we would not have purchased clothes, pants and pajamas”.

“India is a country of villages and not just metros. This country not only has metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata but also has 6.5 lakh villages. Banking reports say that in banks, most of the money deposited is that of villagers,” he said.

Mahatama Gandhi, Dr K B Hedgewar, Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Jayaprakash Narayan had expressed confidence in the villagers and helped the country gain independence, he added.

“If people from villagers had not sacrificed, India would not have gotten freedom from the Mughals and the Britishers,” he said.

Last week in Parliament, Mos Finance Anurag Thakur said the economy was not in recession.

