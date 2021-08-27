No rebellion in Congress in Punjab, Chhattisgarh: P Chidambaram

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Thursday said there was no rebellion in the Congress party in Punjab and Chhattisgarh.

“There is no rebellion in Chhattisgarh. There is no rebellion in Punjab. You’re perhaps mixing up Afghanistan. These are internal matters which are discussed within the party. Did you describe the Karnataka change of guard as a rebellion?” Chidambaram said in Panaji.

Chidambaram was appointed as senior AICC Election Observer to Goa earlier this month to oversee the Assembly election strategy. He reached Goa Wednesday for a two-day visit.

Assembly polls in Goa are scheduled for February.

“The task before us is to get the party battle-ready for the elections early next year. My initial assessment is that the political atmosphere is extremely favourable to the Congress party. By all accounts, including accounts which I read in the media, there is an expectation that there will be a change in the government and a new government led by the Congress party will be formed after the elections,” the Congress leader said at the International Centre Goa in Dona Paula.