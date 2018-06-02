No reason for anyone to object to RSS principles: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said that while talking of Nanaji Deshmukh and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, it would be in order to know how their vision and philosophy had evolved. (File photo) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said that while talking of Nanaji Deshmukh and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, it would be in order to know how their vision and philosophy had evolved. (File photo)

At a time when the Congress is divided on former President Pranab Mukherjee’s decision to attend an RSS event at its Nagpur headquarters as chief guest, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday recalled his association with the organisation and said that the RSS is all about “self-discipline, self-respect, self-defence, self-reliance, social reform, social consciousness, social movement, selfless service — all guided by the philosophy of supremacy of the nation”.

Delivering the 8th Nanaji Memorial lecture organised by Deendayal Research Institute at Maharashtra Sadan, Naidu said, “I see no reason for anyone to have any objection to these principles, which are primarily aimed at character development based on core ancient Indian ethos and values which advocated the philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, meaning the whole world is one family.”

The Vice-President said that while talking of Nanaji Deshmukh and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, it would be in order to know how their vision and philosophy had evolved. “I think it is essentially their strong nationalistic fervour and idealism which distinguished them from many other leaders. This passion has its roots in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and its ideological moorings,” he said.

Naidu added that the world’s largest voluntary missionary organisation has attracted all those who put the country above everything else, like Deshmukh and Upadhyaya, and even Mahatma Gandhi had acknowledged the positive values propounded by the RSS. He quoted Mahatma Gandhi as saying in 1934, “When I visited the RSS camp, I was very much surprised by your discipline and absence of untouchability.”

The Vice-President said that his initiation into public life was through the RSS, which taught him about life, values, culture and duties to the nation and fellow citizens. “It offered me a perspective of humanity, a sense of purpose for life and a framework for positive action. Like me, thousands have spent a lifetime in public life,” he said.

Naidu also quoted Jayaprakash Narayan, “RSS alone has the capacity to transform society, end casteism and wipe the tears from the eyes of the poor. I have great expectations form this revolutionary organisation which has taken up the challenge of creating a new India.”

