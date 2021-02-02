No reactions when cops were attacked, why on security now: Delhi Police on barricading farm protest sites

The iron nails were embedded on the road under instructions of the Delhi Police, carried out under the supervision of Mundka police station.

Amid questions on the stringent security along New Delhi’s borders as farmers continue their protest against the farm laws, the Delhi Police has defended its barricading methods in the areas.

Addressing reporters Tuesday, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava said he was surprised that ‘fewer questions were raised on the violent events of January 26’, when policemen were attacked and barricades broken by the protesters.

“I am surprised that when tractors were used, police was attacked and barricades were broken on 26th, no questions were raised. What did we do now? We have just strengthened barricading so that it is not broken again,” said Delhi’s top cop.

To prevent more farmers from amassing at New Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, the police have placed iron spikes and wooden boards with nails on the roads.

The iron barricades have been fortified by concertina wires and double layers of concrete slabs, which have been further strengthened by pouring in concrete mix between them to make them difficult to move even by tractors once the concrete solidifies.

Commenting on the metal batons purportedly seen being carried by some police personnel, the commissioner said he had no idea about the same, asserting that “steel batons are not a part of police weaponry”.

A day after Shahdara district police distributed 60 lance-like metal batons to police personnel in their district, senior officers from Delhi Police Headquarters Tuesday asked them to roll back the decision to use them as anti-riot equipment, and wait for their approval.

As many as 510 police personnel were injured in the violence associated with protest against the farm laws, SN Srivastava told reporters.

The police have increasingly fortified the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders in the wake of the violence on January 26.

Besides blocked roads, drones are also being used to keep surveillance and intense checking is being carried out at the border areas.

The slew of measures came into effect Monday in a bid to deter the protests, even as the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has announced a new nationwide ‘chakka jam’ on February 6.

Besides, the Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the suspension of internet services at the farmer protest sites till Tuesday night.