No Rajya Sabha nod without scrutiny: Opposition to Govt

Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha have told the government that Bills such as those related to the NIA, UAPA, protection of human rights and consumer protection cannot be passed in the Upper House without legislative scrutiny.

“This morning, at the BAC (Business Advisory Committee) meeting, it was made clear to the government that seven Bills have been passed in the Lok Sabha, 10 more introduced. There is no way these 17 Bills can be passed without legislative scrutiny. Some Bills may be passed, but those like the NIA Bill, UAPA Bill etc have to be subjected to close scrutiny before they can be passed,” said a source.

According to sources, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu told the government during the meeting of the Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee on Monday that it should take the Opposition into confidence and address their concerns regarding the Bills. Meanwhile, seven Rajya Sabha MPs were elected unopposed as Members of the Committee on Public Accounts — three from the BJP, two of the Congress and one each from the Trinamool Congress and Akali Dal. These include Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Bhupendra Yadav and CM Ramesh of BJP, Prof M V Rajeev Gowda and Bhubaneswar Kalita of the Congress, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray (TMC) and Naresh Gujral (SAD). Of the seven Rajya Sabha slots on the Committee on Public Undertakings, BJP got three with the remaining four going to the Congress, BJD, SP and AIADMK.

Of the 10 Rajya Sabha seats in the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, BJP got four, Congress two and one each went to the Trinamool Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and nominated Member Dr Narendra Jadhav. These committees are of the Lok Sabha and their tenure will end on April 30, 2020.