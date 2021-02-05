No questions on ‘Abki Baar Trump sarkar’, why get rattled by Rihanna, Greta: Adhir Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury advised the BJP-led Central government to 'do some introspection' instead of being 'afraid of any criticism'. (File Photo)

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Friday targeted the Centre over its attack on foreign celebrities, who tweeted in support of the farm protests, questioning why the government is “rattled when Rihanna and Greta Thunberg expressed solidarity with the farmers.”

He said that instead of criticising these foreign individuals, the government too should have expressed solidarity with the protesting farmers.

In a series of tweets, Adhir Chowdhury wondered why no questions were asked when some “nationalists” pleaded ‘Abki Baar, Trump sarkar’ in the United States or when India protested during the ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests in the country.

“Some of our nationalists pleaded in America that “Aab ki bar, Trump ki sarkar”, what did it mean? When we protested in chorus against the brutality on #GeorgeFloyd , nobody has questioned!!!” he tweeted.

— Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) February 5, 2021

(1/3) — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) February 5, 2021

“…but when @rihanna and @GretaThunberg sought to express #Solidarity with the #Farmers of our country why are we getting so much rattled?” he asked.

The Congress leader further advised the BJP-led Central government to “do some introspection” instead of being “afraid of any criticism”.

“We are living in a global village. Why should we be afraid of any criticism whatsoever, just have an introspection. You have all been grown up by the food produced by our #foodgivers. Better you should have expressed solidarity with those #IndianFarmers also,” Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

— Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) February 5, 2021

(3/3)#FarmersProtest — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) February 5, 2021

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, international pop singer Rihana and US Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris are among several people from the international community who have come out in support of the farmers’ protest against three contenious farm laws.

The Congress leader’s reaction comes after the Ministry of External Affairs said Thursday that any protest must be seen in the “context of India’s democratic ethos and polity, and the ongoing efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse”.

This was in response to the US administration’s remarks that it “encouraged” differences between the parties to be resolved “through dialogue”. Referring to internet restrictions at the protest sites, the Joseph Biden administration had said that it recognises that “unhindered access to information, including the internet, is fundamental to the freedom of expression and a hallmark of a thriving democracy.”

Meanwhile, the cyber-crime cell of the Delhi Police has also registered an FIR on charges of “sedition”, “criminal conspiracy” and “promoting hatred” against the creators of a ‘toolkit’ on farmer protests, which was shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg.

On Wednesday, in a highly unusual move, the Ministry of External Affairs had slammed “celebrities and others” for their comments in support of farmer protests, calling them “neither accurate nor responsible”.

The MEA had stated that it is “unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests, and derail them.”

The MEA, in its statement, further emphasised that these protests must be seen in the context of India’s democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse. It also urged the concerned foreign entities to ascertain facts and gain a proper understanding of the issues before making any comment. “The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible,” the statement concluded.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, reacting on the developments, had on Wednesday said that India’s reputation has taken a “massive hit” because of the way the Centre is treating farmers and journalists.