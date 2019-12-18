No question of rolling CAA back, says Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah. (File) Home Minister Amit Shah. (File)

Even as protests raged against the CAA, Home Minister Amit Shah said there was no question of rolling back the new citizenship law.

“There is no question of roll back of CAA,” he said, adding that the agitation agaist the law is confined to only four universities, while the rest have given only a “symbolic support” to students in the wake of law and order issues and resultant violence.

On protests against the CAA in universities, Shah asked that is students were doing peaceful protests then why were vehicles burnt, stones pelted.

These violent protests are totally politically motivated which are trying to instill a fear in the minority community against the citizenship amendment act, he said.

