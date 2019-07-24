Toggle Menu
No question of mediation on Kashmir: Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha

US President Donald Trump had on Monday claimed that Prime Minister Modi had asked him to play the role of a mediator on Kashmir.

Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha said, “There is no question of any mediation on Kashmir issue.”

There was no discussion on Kashmir in the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Japan recently and there is no question of any mediation on the issue, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.

Making a statement in Lok Sabha, Singh said mediation on the Kashmir issue is ruled out as it is a question of national pride for India.

“There was no discussion on Kashmir during the meeting between the Prime Minister and US President Trump in June. There is no question of any mediation on Kashmir issue,” he said amid a walkout by the opposition which has been demanding a statement from Modi himself.

US President Donald Trump had on Monday claimed that Prime Minister Modi had asked him to play the role of a mediator on Kashmir.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said in Parliament on Tuesday that Prime Minister Modi had made no such request to the US President.

