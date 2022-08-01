‘No question of India going into recession’: What Nirmala Sitharaman said in Parliament

Updated: August 1, 2022 9:34:41 pm
India remains the fastest growing economy in the assessment of global agencies, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday. Responding to a debate on price rise in Lok Sabha, she said that there is no question of India getting into stagflation or recession.
Here are the minister’s top quotes:
🔴 India’s debt to GDP ratio has come down to 56.29 per cent in FY22, much lower than many nations, Sitharaman said. She noted that the gross NPAs of scheduled commercial banks have reached a six-year low of 5.9 per cent.
🔴 Citing GST collection and macro data, Sitharaman said the Indian economy was getting more robust.
I fully credit the people of India … that we are able to stand up & be recognised as fastest growing economy: FM @nsitharaman
replies in #LokSabha on discussion under #Rule193#MonsoonSession @FinMinIndia @nsitharamanoffc pic.twitter.com/lnoJQw12Bu
— SansadTV (@sansad_tv) August 1, 2022
🔴 This is the sixth time that the monthly GST collection crossed the Rs 1.40-lakh-crore mark since the inception of Goods and Services Tax and the fifth month at a stretch since March 2022, Sitharaman said.
🔴 The finance minister further said that the government is making efforts to bring down retail inflation below 7 per cent.
🔴 Sithraman said the prices of edible oils have corrected sharply following the steps taken by the government.
🔴 Further stating that India’s economic fundamentals are perfect, Sitharaman asserted that the country as sufficient forex reserves.
🔴 She also said that the banking sector in the country is healthy compared to other countries.
Subscriber Only Stories
Expressing dissatisfaction over the reply of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, members of Congress and DMK on Monday walked out of Lok Sabha.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Before being arrested by ED, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused agency of running ‘extortion racket’
Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created
Latest News
Alia Bhatt agrees stars’ salaries should be ‘reassessed’ after flops, notes some actors ‘give their money back’ after film fails
Six from Punjab jump into Gobind Sagar Lake to save drowning friend, all die
‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign: Host of activities planned in Delhi by civic agencies
Two more suspected case of monkeypox in Delhi, no history of recent travel
Frugal diet, son of a zari worker, Indian Army hawaldar: the makings of CWG gold medallist Achinta Sheuli
‘No question of India going into recession’: What Nirmala Sitharaman said in Parliament
Karnataka engineering admission put off as CET repeaters protest ‘unfair’ ranks
Explained: How Iraq’s competing Shia groups are pushing it towards a new conflict
The hero without a halo, Chennai’s ‘namma paiyyan’ (our boy) Praggnanandhaa has the fans on a string
Celebrating 75 years of India’s independence with the now-forgotten 35 mm cinema
Governor apologises for comments on Marathi
Dia Mirza shares heartbreaking news of ‘niece’ Tanya Kakde’s death in a car accident: ‘May you find peace and love wherever you are…’