scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

‘No question of India going into recession’: What Nirmala Sitharaman said in Parliament

Citing GST collection and macro data, Sitharaman said the Indian economy was getting more robust.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 1, 2022 9:34:41 pm
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI)

India remains the fastest growing economy in the assessment of global agencies, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday. Responding to a debate on price rise in Lok Sabha, she said that there is no question of India getting into stagflation or recession.

Here are the minister’s top quotes:

🔴 India’s debt to GDP ratio has come down to 56.29 per cent in FY22, much lower than many nations, Sitharaman said. She noted that the gross NPAs of scheduled commercial banks have reached a six-year low of 5.9 per cent.

🔴 Citing GST collection and macro data, Sitharaman said the Indian economy was getting more robust.

🔴 This is the sixth time that the monthly GST collection crossed the Rs 1.40-lakh-crore mark since the inception of Goods and Services Tax and the fifth month at a stretch since March 2022, Sitharaman said.

🔴 The finance minister further said that the government is making efforts to bring down retail inflation below 7 per cent.

🔴 Sithraman said the prices of edible oils have corrected sharply following the steps taken by the government.

🔴 Further stating that India’s economic fundamentals are perfect, Sitharaman asserted that the country as sufficient forex reserves.

🔴 She also said that the banking sector in the country is healthy compared to other countries.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tomato Inflation’ or ‘Direc...Premium
UPSC Key-August 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tomato Inflation’ or ‘Direc...
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won&#821...Premium
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won&#821...
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forwardPremium
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can’t do without N...Premium
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can’t do without N...

Expressing dissatisfaction over the reply of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, members of Congress and DMK on Monday walked out of Lok Sabha.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-08-2022 at 09:14:33 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead in Hyderabad

2

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

3

Before being arrested by ED, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused agency of running ‘extortion racket’

4

‘Pawar’s man’ Sanjay Raut in ED custody, then what explains NCP chief's silence?

5

Explained: 7 new districts in West Bengal — how and why are districts created or abolished in India?

Featured Stories

From Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav Thackeray to ...
From Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav Thackeray to ...
India’s response to Sri Lanka and Myanmar crises is a study in contrast. ...
India’s response to Sri Lanka and Myanmar crises is a study in contrast. ...
Explained: How Iraq's competing Shia groups are pushing it towards a new ...
Explained: How Iraq's competing Shia groups are pushing it towards a new ...
Explained: 30k kg of drugs destroyed by NCB – what rules govern disposal ...
Explained: 30k kg of drugs destroyed by NCB – what rules govern disposal ...
Punjab AAP strikes discordant note in V-C row as CM Mann regrets minister...
Punjab AAP strikes discordant note in V-C row as CM Mann regrets minister...
Himanta Sarma, BJP's man for all reasons – from Northeast to Maharashtra ...
Himanta Sarma, BJP's man for all reasons – from Northeast to Maharashtra ...
Former Andhra CM NTR's daughter found dead at Hyderabad home

Former Andhra CM NTR's daughter found dead at Hyderabad home

Row over comments on Mumbai: Maharashtra governor Koshyari apologises

Row over comments on Mumbai: Maharashtra governor Koshyari apologises

Chennai’s ‘namma paiyyan’ Praggnanandhaa has fans on a string

Chennai’s ‘namma paiyyan’ Praggnanandhaa has fans on a string

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion

The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created
Express Explained

Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created

Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low
Opinion

Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Youth who died in Thrissur succumbed to monkeypox: Kerala health dept

Youth who died in Thrissur succumbed to monkeypox: Kerala health dept

After setback from Ahmedabad court, Teesta moves Gujarat HC for bail

After setback from Ahmedabad court, Teesta moves Gujarat HC for bail

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement