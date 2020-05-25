No quarantine for asymptomatic passengers arriving in Gujarat

The Centre has allowed the resumption of flights with one-third capacity. (Express photo/Nirmal Harindran) The Centre has allowed the resumption of flights with one-third capacity. (Express photo/Nirmal Harindran)

Passengers coming to Gujarat via domestic flights, trains, and buses can go directly to their homes without quarantine if no cotonavirus symptoms are detected in them, as per a decision made by the health department of Gujarat government.

The state government has recommended the “self-supervision of symptoms” for a period of 14 days for the passengers upon reaching their homes. During this period, if the passengers discover any COVID-related symptoms then they must immediately inform the district surveillance officer or report on the helpline numbers 104 and 1075.

Jayanti Ravi, principal secretary of Health Department, informed on Sunday night that any passenger found symptomatic will be immediately put in isolation and then sent to the nearest health centre.

“Such passengers showing normal or severe symptoms will be admitted in the COVID Hospitals for treatment. Those having light symptoms will be given a choice of home isolation or COVID care centre based isolation. After the government or private quarantine, as per the protocol of ICMR, such passengers who show positive symptoms during their isolation will be kept in COVID care centre,” read a statement from the office of the Information Department, Gujarat Government.

Coronavirus Explained Flying on Monday or later? Answers to questions you might have

In pregnant women with Covid, injuries in placenta

Why the WHO's response to Covid is under review Click here for more

According to Ravi, all passengers must undergo thermal screening before boarding the flight, bus, or train in and out of Gujarat. “The passengers must wear masks and follow norms of social distancing at airports, railway stations and bus depots. All these places are being sanitized on regular basis,” said Ravi.

The officials added that the installation of the Aarogya setu app is mandatory for passengers boarding flights. The domestic flights resumed this morning after a gap of around two months.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd