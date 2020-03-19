No protests for a month: BJP chief JP Nadda

BJP chief JP Nadda addresses a rally at Delhi’s Moti Nagar area on Monday. (Source: Twitter/BJP4India)Nadda BJP chief JP Nadda addresses a rally at Delhi’s Moti Nagar area on Monday. (Source: Twitter/BJP4India)Nadda

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked his party’s MPs to visit their constituencies to spread awareness on coronavirus, BJP president J P Nadda said the party would not hold any protest or demonstration for a month in view of the virus outbreak.

“PM, yesterday (Tuesday) in the parliamentary party meeting, had said that because of coronavirus, we should avoid any type of agitation, dharna, demonstration. Keeping that in view, the BJP has decided that for the next one month, the party won’t participate in any agitation, demonstration,” Nadda said.

A circular has been issued to all state units also, Nadda said. “All party units have been asked to spread awareness about coronavirus and discuss the dos and donts in small groups. While on the one hand, we have to see to its that we keep ourselves clean, we also need to make sure that we do not panic,” he added.

“As the Prime Minister said while addressing SAARC nations, while we don’t panic, we have to ensure that the coronavirus does not take on pandemic proportions,” he added.

