No protest over sinking of Iran ship: Congress slams EAM’s statement

Iranian warship IRIS Dena in the Bay of Bengal during the International Fleet Review held in Visakhapatnam (AP Photo)

The Congress on Monday hit out at External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over his statement in Parliament on the West Asia conflict, saying that it made no protest against the sinking of Iranian ship IRIS Dena by the US “in India’s strategic backyard”.

Jaishankar said India’s approach to the West Asia conflict is guided by three principles: promoting peace, ensuring civilian safety and the security of the Indian community, and protecting national interests such as energy security and commerce.

The Congress’s foreign affairs department, in a statement, “expressed’’ grave concern at Jaishankar’s “vapid parliamentary statement on behalf” of the government.