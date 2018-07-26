No proposal to set up university for minorities: HRD Ministry

There is no proposal under consideration of the HRD Ministry to set up a university for minorities, Parliament was informed on Thursday. The information was shared by Minister of State for HRD Satya Pal Singh in response to a written question in the Rajya Sabha.

“There is no proposal under consideration in the Ministry of HRD for setting up University of Minorities,” Singh said.

The HRD minister said that the Ministry of Minority Affairs has informed that a committee was constituted by the Maulana Azad Education Foundation to go into the modalities for establishment of institutions in different parts of the country with a view to facilitate educational development of minorities.

“The committee in its report has recommended establishment of five national institutes,” he added.

