No proposal to scrap sedition law: Govt tells Lok Sabha

The government on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that there is no proposal to scrap sedition law, under which the maximum punishment is life imprisonment.

“No such proposal is under consideration of the government,” Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said while replying to a written question on whether the government is mulling to scrap the colonial-era sedition law.

Speaking in the lower house, Ahir said amendments in criminal laws are a continuous process and are made in consultation with various stakeholders, including the state governments.

The Modi government has faced criticism in the past for imposing sedition act against dissenting voices. As many as 245 sedition cases were registered across 17 districts of Assam since the BJP-led alliance came to power in the state in 2016.

JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar and others were also booked for sedition for raising alleged anti-national slogans during an event at the university campus on February 9 2016.