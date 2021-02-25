scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 25, 2021
Latest news

No proposal to reduce tax on petrol, diesel: UP govt

Currently, consumers in Uttar Pradesh are getting diesel at a lower price than the states of Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Punjab and Uttarakhand, Cabinet Minister Satish Mahana said.

By: PTI | Lucknow |
February 25, 2021 2:33:19 pm
Petrol is available at lower prices in Uttar Pradesh as compared to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Punjab, Orissa, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh, Cabinet Minister Satish Mahana said. (Express Photo)

There is no proposal to reduce tax on petrol and diesel as revenue is needed to ensure betterment of health services and other development works due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Thursday.

Replying to Samajwadi Party (SP) member Narendra Verma during the question hour in the state Assembly, Cabinet Minister Satish Mahana said, “There is no proposal under consideration to reduce tax on petrol and diesel in view of the resources and financial requirements for improving health facilities and other developmental works keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Currently, consumers in Uttar Pradesh are getting diesel at a lower price than the states of Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Punjab and Uttarakhand, he said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Similarly, petrol is available at lower prices here as compared to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Punjab, Orissa, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh, he added.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

About the decrease in LPG prices, the minister said since the Goods and Services Tax (GST) came in force on July 1, 2017, the state has no right to reduce the tax. It is for the GST council to decide on it, he said.

The opposition Congress and SP staged a walkout, saying the government was “anti-farmers, anti-women, and anti-common man”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 25: Latest News

Advertisement