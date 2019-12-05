Follow Us:
No proposal to put retirement age either at 60 or after completion of 33 years of service: Govt

The government was asked whether it was actively considering to retire government officials either at the age of 60 years or after completing 33 years of service, whichever is earlier.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: December 5, 2019 9:35:39 pm
govt offices retirement age, retirement age 60, parliament winter session, bjp government, latest news, indian express Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh (File Photo)

The government is not considering to retire government officials either at the age of 60 or after completion of 33 years of service, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

“No sir. There is no proposal to reduce retirement age below 60 years,” Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

There are around 49.93 lakh central government employees, according the latest official data.

