No proposal to provide menstrual leaves in government departments: Centre in LS

July 29, 2022 3:59:42 pm
The Centre on Friday said that there is no proposal under consideration to include menstrual leaves in government departments, Live Law reported.
In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said that the “Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972, do not have any provisions for menstrual leave and presently there is no proposal under examination to include such leave in these rules”.
Irani also highlighted that the Union Health Ministry has been implementing schemes for promotion of menstrual hygiene among adolescent girls since 2011.
The Union Minister made the statement while replying to a question raised in the house on the Menstruation Benefit Bill, 2018, that concerns menstrual leaves.
